Barber shop with classic twist opens in Leslie

A new barber shop with a classic twist has opened up in Leslie.

Hár Barber opened its doors on Wednesday, offering a step back in time to the ‘golden age of men’s grooming’ for its customers.

Owner David Logue has filled the shop with antique equipment, from 19th century barber chairs to a cash register from 1911.

This was part of an effort to give the shop a unique style and atmosphere.

Having trained at Christine Smith Hairdressing in Glenrothes and then at the Old Town Barber Club in Dunfermline, David felt it was “now or never” to open a barber shop of his own.

The 28-year-old, wanting to separate the experience his establishment offers from other shops in the area, is focusing on “quality not quantity”.

Customers have to make appointments, with each one lasting between 45 minutes to an hour, meaning the cut is never rushed.

“People are going to get the chance to chill out and relax,” David said.

“You don’t need to feel rushed. I also want people to feel important. I’m going to have 45 minutes to chill out and not rush it.

“It’s about quality not quantity. A lot of shops just want to get bums on seats.”

As well as being barbers, David describes his shop as a “social club” where “people can just come in and relax”.

The shop plays music from the ‘20s and people can get a drink from the fridge.

The shop can be found at 189 High Street, Leslie.