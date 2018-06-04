Bedding in for business success at just 19 years old

A Thornton business owner is a double award winner – at the age of just 19.

George Sinclair, a former pupil of Auchmuty High, started his company Nimbus Beds, based in Strathore Business Park, when he was just 15.

He said: “I was so young the bank wouldn’t let me have a business account. I had to use my children’s saver account!”

George left school and said he was determined to start his own business straight away.

“I was given a contact who I bought 30 beds from in August 2014. I sold them on Gumtree and that was the start of it.

“I obviously couldn’t drive so I got a driver who I paid based on how many deliveries he made.

“That aside, I did everything myself. The buying, selling, advertising, I was just a one man band until last April when I took on a manager.”

With the business expanding George then moved into a unit in Thornton, which he converted into a showroom, and where he employs four people.

And as a sign of the growing success of the business it was named the Best Bed Shop in Fife from website Three Best Rated.

“I didn’t know, a friend messaged me to tell me,” George says.

“We also won a Customer Service Award award from Houzz Interiors which covers the UK.

“I’m just really proud that the hard work is paying off, but I can’t take full responsibility. I’ve got a great team behind me.

“They’re a huge help and the award is for them as much as me. They can see our long vision.”

With contracts with local businesses such as the Balbirnie House and Windsor hotels, George says he has further plans for expansion.

“We can deliver throughout the UK and we’ve got big plans to expand online.

“That’s our major aim for this year.”

He added: “Once we do that then we can think about opening a second store.”