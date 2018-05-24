Best driver award for Fife Stagecoach employee

A Stagecoach bus driver from Fife has been awarded the Driver of the Year award at this year’s Bus Driver Of The Year competition within East Scotland.

Ian Sayer-Field - who is based at the St Andrews depot - won this year’s local competition with Dunfermline driver Steven Fiddes coming second and previous winner Brian Mackie, also from Dunfermline depot taking third place.

A number of Stagecoach East Scotland’s best drivers took part in the annual contest this month which tested their driving skills with a short drive around Dunfermline.

The drivers then completed a specially adapted theory test, which included questions on road safety and hazard awareness.

Paul Thomas, Managing Director, Stagecoach East Scotland said: “I’m delighted to present these awards this year and congratulate Ian on his win as our best bus driver in East Scotland.

“Ian has an exceptional record and is also a ‘Greenroad Champion’ at St Andrews depot, which means he promotes eco driving to his colleagues through the Greenroad system.

“Well done to our runners up too and to so many of our drivers across East Scotland who consistently exceed our expectations in their day-to-day duties, it’s great to be able to reward their efforts.”

Ian - who was awarded £300 as his winnings - and the runner-up, Steven Fiddes, will now go on to compete in the National Driver of the Year finals, which will be held in Blackpool in September.