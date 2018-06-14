Bid to improve signage in East Neuk village

Retailers in Pittenweem have called on Fife Council to back their bid for better signage to highlight all the village has to offer.

Business owners said that signage meant that most visitors go to the harbour and do not explore the village, missing out on the other attractions and services it has to offer.

Karen Edward, who owns Funky Scottish Café and Gifts, said it is important for visitors to be aware of everything that is available in the area.

“Many people come to the East Neuk to see the harbours and the beaches and due to poor signage, may not realise that we have a lot more to offer,” she said.

“We have fantastic locally owned and independent shops including family-friendly cafes, handy pharmacy services as well as specific attractions like our galleries and even our own chocolate shop. There’s a lot more to Pittenweem than meets the eyes and we want visitors to be aware of that.”

Stephen Gethins MP, who met with the retailers, said: “The East Neuk villages are a great asset to Fife’s tourist economy and Pittenweem’s High Street area is one of its hidden gems. We need to make sure visitors know about this area and I have written to Fife Council to ask if they would consider updating and adding to existing signage.”

Colin Stirling, lead consultant for Roads and Transportation Services, Traffic Management team, said: “We would be happy to arrange for a review of the signage with local representatives, community council and ward councillors.”