BiFab investment welcomed by Fife representatives

New investment has been secured for fabrication firm BiFab.

It was announced last week that Canadian firm JV Driver, through its subsidiary DF Barnes, has acquired BiFab as part of an agreement brokered by the Scottish Government to support new opportunities at BiFab’s two Fife and one Isle of Lewis yards for fabrication and construction in the marine, renewables and energy sector.

JV Driver is one of Canada’s largest independently owned industrial construction companies, while DF Barnes has been an employer in the oil and gas, fabrication and marine industries for more than 80 years.

As part of the agreement, the Scottish Government will take a minority shareholding in the new company to demonstrate continued commitment to supporting the future of the yard.

Speaking at Methil, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We are delivering on the commitment I made last year that we would stand by BiFab and work to secure a long term future for the company.

“We have been in negotiations with DF Barnes for a number of months and today is a significant step forward in our efforts to restore BiFab to its place at the centre of Scotland’s marine energy industry.

“DF Barnes acquisition is a key milestone for all three BiFab yards.

“There is a lot of hard work ahead, and there is no magic bullet for these yards but the commitment of DF Barnes to securing a new future for the business at Burntisland, Methil and Arnish is a hugely positive step and I believe that gives BiFab the best chance of winning future contracts and securing new work.”

DF Barnes CEO Jason Fudge said: “We are delighted to join with the employees of BiFab and the people of Scotland to ensure the continued growth of BiFab for the benefit of all.”

DF Barnes VP in Business Development Sean Power said: “We will work closely with management and the union representatives to ensure continuity for the people who work for the company. We are sensitive to the commitment that employees have made to BiFab and will work hard to meet their expectations.”

Economy secretary Keith Brown said the deal gave the workforce and BiFab the “best possible chance of securing a vibrant future for these yards”.

He added: “As the current contract comes to an end, and while efforts go into winning new work, there will continue to be difficult times for the yard and there can be no guarantees that contracts will be won but I am confident this agreement will deliver for BiFab’s future in Fife and the Western Isles.”

GMB and Unite, in a joint statement, called the deal the “culmination” of the battle that began in November for the future of BiFab.

News of the deal was welcomed by local politicians.

Councillor Ken Caldwell, Levenmouth area convenor, said: “It’s fantastic news that BiFab has been bought by a major player in the oil and gas sector, DF Barnes. I’m sure that this will give the company and the employees the security and confidence to take the yard forward for many years. It shows the confidence that DF Barnes and the Scottish Government has in the community of Levenmouth.”

MSP Claire Baker, who led a cross-party campaign to save the yards and workforce, called the news “fantastic”. She added: “We now need to ensure that as much of the existing workforce as possible are able to remain in their roles, whilst growing the company to ensure those that lost their jobs are offered opportunities to return.”

Local councillor and Fife Council co-leader David Alexander said: “We urged the Scottish and UK Governments to use their influence and this is a fantastic result, which shows what we can achieve when everyone in Scotland works together. We continue to work with the company as they seek vital orders for the future.”