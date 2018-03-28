BiFab letter of intent hailed as good news for workers

A Fife MSP has welcomed the news that BiFab has secured a letter of intent from a company offering the yards a potential new contract.

Claire Baker said 2-B Energy has pledged to offer the Fife engineering firm work on a two-turbine demonstration with the possibility of extending it to nine.

Claire Baker MSP has welcomed the move.

Ms Baker said the news from 2-B Energy is great for the workers as it puts BiFab in a better position to keep the yards open throughout the summer.

However, the Mid Scotland and Fife MSP has also called on the UK Government to ensure the contract is not scuppered by the details of a subsidy package that will only be available if the turbines are able to generate electricity by the end of September.

Raising the issue during economy questions in the Scottish Parliament, the Scottish Labour MSP called for the Energy Minister to join her in calling for the UK Government to extend the subsidy deadline.

Claire Baker MSP said: “It is great news for workers that BiFab has received a statement of intent from 2-B Energy. By receiving this commitment, BiFab are now in a better position to retain workers and keep the yards open throughout the summer.

“This also provides a more secure footing when it comes to bidding for the longer term projects that will be decided by the end of this year.

“That 2-B Energy were able to commit to BiFab despite these difficult times is testimony to the great efforts workers and unions have put in to ensure that the three yards have been able to continue working despite all the uncertainty.

“However, there is still much to be done to ensure that the long term future of the yards is secured. To start with, this letter of intent must be transformed into a full blown contract.

“BiFab must now be backed by the UK Government, who must be willing to offer flexibility with financial arrangements.”

She added: “We need to do all that we can to ensure this contract goes ahead and I welcome the Scottish Government joining me in urging the UK Government to support BiFab and 2-B Energy with this contract.”