Blow to Fife village as local shop to close

The news that a village shop in north east Fife is to close next month has been described as a “hammerblow”.

J.J. & S. Barrett in Gauldry, which, as well being the village store, is also the local post office, will close on September 8.

The closure means customers will have to travel to purchase simple goods and forced to travel to Dundee to collect missed deliveries from the Post Office.

The nearest local shop for customers is in Wormit, a few miles away.

Susan Barrett, who has owned the store with husband Jeff for 16 years, says the decision was made because it is not making money any more.

The store has been up for sale for a year and a half, however, there has been no interest in taking it over.

“There’s a much better bus service now, so people head out to St Andrews and Dundee,” Susan explained.

“There are a lot of issues that will arise once it’s closed. For the loyal customers it’s a massive loss, because it’s also a bit of a community hub.”

As well as being a Post Office and shop, the store also acts as an information hub for local events.

A letter was sent out to customers recently to let them know the store was closing and thanking them for their custom.

It concludes: “This will, of course, be a very sad farewell and to that end we wish you all happiness for the future. We would like to thank you sincerely for all your valued and loyal support over the last 16 years.”

Councillor Tim Brett said: “It’s a hammerblow. While we understand why the decision has been made, it will be devastating for Gauldry and the shop’s customers. I think, like other village shops, it’s suffered because people are buying from bigger centres.”

The Community are holding a ‘Thank You’ afternoon on Saturday, September 8 in the Morison Duncan Hall, between 2-5pm.