Buckhaven hall to host new trade hub

A new community trade hub aimed at helping locals learn new skills for the construction industry is to open in Buckhaven.

On Friday, the Community Trade Hub will be handed the keys to Free Gardeners Hall, which has been home to Buckhaven Beehive for the past couple of years.

Unfortunately the group could not secure the funding needed to carry out essential upgrades to the building, but the arrival of the hub means the hall will still be used for community benefit.

The trade hub will act as a construction training centre for Levenmouth, helping people learn new skills which could get them back into work or lead to a change in career. It will also be linking up with local schools, including Levenmouth Academy, to get young people qualified.

Individual stations will be set up so people can learn skills such as joinery, plastery and tiling, while training will also be given on things like risk assessments and health and safety.

To help bring the building up to scratch, the founders of the hub are hoping to organise a ‘DIY SOS’ type event, inviting the community in to the hall. It is hoped this will be organised in the next couple of weeks.

Kenny Mcallister, co-founder, said: “This has been in the making for a long time. We’re passionate about the area and we want to give people an opportunity to get involved.”

The trade hub has been given the backing of the Levenmouth Area Committee, which has provided funding.

Fife Council co-leader and local councillor David Alexander said: “This is a fantastic project and maybe transformational in getting people back into work and training.

“Even for consumers of the service it could be excellent.”

Cllr David Graham added: “The Community Trade Hub is an excellent organisation and I look forward to seeing local people in our community benefiting from their help and advice.

“It’s also excellent that the building will transfer as part of the process and it won’t be allowed to fall into disrepair.”

To get involved with the hub or for more information, visit www.communitytradehub.co.uk.