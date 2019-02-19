Business award accolade for Fife funeral directors

A Fife funeral director has won a top award.

Alex Little Funeral Directors scooped the title of Fife’s ‘Best Professional Service Provider’ at the Scottish Business Awards

Director Alex Little said: “We are delighted with this accolade and will strive to continue to provide the best professional service to families in their time of need.

“We have worked very hard over the last two years and it has been heart warming to see the business grow from strength to strength.

“We have only been in business a short time and it is such a privilege to look after so many local families.

“We are totally committed to providing the very best service we possibly can to local families. We very much work on the ethos if it isn’t good enough for our own families then it is not good enough for yours.

“There are many people to thank, but most importantly it’s the bereaved families who have entrusted us with their loved ones.

“You have allowed us the privilege of doing the job that we love This award is for all of you.”