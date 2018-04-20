Business club celebrates historic year

St Andrews Business Club has capped off an historic year by electing its first female vice president and secretary.

At its AGM, held at the Old Course Hotel, outgoing President, Alistair Morris, reported club membership was now at a record level of 103 members and still growing.

Event attendance levels this season have also set a new record for the club, with five events still to take place before the season closes on June 27.

Speaking about the season, Mr Morris said: “The last year has certainly been an exciting and progressive one for St Andrews Business Club.

“The 13 events to date have attracted dramatically increased attendance and resulted in club membership breaking through the 100-member milestone for the first time.

“I look forward to next year and seeing the club go from strength to strength with the new committee and under the strong leadership of Alan Morrison.

“Thank you to all members for their input and support.”

History was also made when Caroline Rochford was elected as vice-president and Emma-Jane Kerr as secretary – becoming the first women to be elected to those roles and the first office bearers since Elizabeth Calderwood was president in 1999.

They both previously served as members of the 2017-18 committee.

Other committee members elected for the next year were: president – Alan S. Morrison; treasurer – Michael Stephenson; Graeme Dickson and Douglas Glen will continue as committee members.

Ronnie Murphy, who stood down as secretary and treasurer after many years in those roles, was thanked for his dedicated service and presented with a gift.

After the AGM formalities were concluded, the guest speaker, Paul Miller, founder and owner of the Eden Mill beer and spirits brand, gave an inspirational talk about its story.

The club’s next event is a business breakfast on April 25 on how to tackle sales in the digital age, with guest speaker international sales professional Peter Waggott.

Details of all the club’s other events and how to join are available on its website at www.standrewsbusinessclub.co.uk.