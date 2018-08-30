Businesses back jobs project for young Fifers

Businesses back paid work and mentoring for young Fifers

D&G Autocare are among the 25 businesses which have signed up to Hand Picked 100.

The initiative was launched last month, and aims to find 100 local employers prepared to boost the chances of 16-24 year olds to get jobs,

They then give a young person with a 90-day paid job, support and mentoring to help them kick start their working lives.

Hand Picked 100 is already well on the way to meet its target, with companies from Fife, Perth and Tayside signign up.

They include The Scott Group, St Andrews Links Trust and Stagecoach, with new recruits already in roles at Thomson Cooper, FiFab, The Cress Company and Marine Harvest.

Established by CR Smith, Hand Picked is Scotland’s only employability programme of its kind run by private business.

Boss of the Dunfermline–based home improvement company, Gerard Eadie CBE, is leading the call for businesses of all sizes to join the network.

In Fife, more than 1500 young people are unemployed which is why it has the backing ofg Gordon Brown, former MP for Kirkcaldy and Prime Minister as well as the support of local schools, the third sector and employment agencies.

Mr Eadie said: “I am delighted with the response to the campaign. It is really pleasing to see our local business leaders showing their support for young people and the workforce of the future. This is how businesses can invest in everyone’s future and I encourage more employers to join us.”

Hand Picked identifies and places young people into paid jobs and the employers that take them on become part of a highly visible business network with a mission.

Businesses can also become part of the 2018 Hand Picked campaign by running an academy for young people in their local community.

They offer a real picture of working life and provide candidates with the confidence and skills to set them up to compete for jobs successfully.