Career boost for Fife pupils during Apprenticeship Week

A number of events as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2018 took part across the region this month with Fife pupils taking part.

Young people from Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy joing with Auchmuty, St Columba’s, Woodmill and Inverkeithing High Schools to take part. Students learned more about engineering, software development, scientific technologies, social services, children and young people and financial services.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, the Scottish Government’s Further and Higher Education Minister also called in to meet pupils and see for herself the impact the activities were having on the pupils.

She said: “Apprenticeships are life-changing opportunities providing the chance not only to work and earn but also to achieve an industry recognised qualification to support future career ambitions.

“They are also a fantastic way for all employers in Scotland, regardless of size and sector, to develop their workforce and contribute to business and economic growth.”