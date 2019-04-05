Catherine retires after 33 years with Kingdom Housing

Catherine Marnoch, finance manager with Kingdom Housing Association has retired after 33 years of service.

She joined the organisation in September 1985.

Over the years she has witnessed the association’s growth and development.

Catherine, who was Kingdom’s second member of staff, was joined by colleagues on her last day at a retirement presentation at its Glenrothes’ head office.

The event was well attended by staff who wanted to say goodbye and wish Catherine well for the future.

At the event, she reminisced about her time at Kingdom.

That included recollections of the early days and the many milestone events that had occurred for the organisation during her time with the team.

She also extended thanks to all the staff and board members she had worked with.

Catherine said she was really proud of the part she had played in making Kingdom the organisation it had become.

Bill Banks, chief executive, thanked Catherine for her many years of dedicated service.

He added: “Catherine is such a well-respected person and she has been a tremendous support to so many people at Kingdom, she will be greatly missed.

“Personally, and on behalf of all the staff and board members, I wish her all the best for the future.”