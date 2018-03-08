Cheers! Fife beers added to shelves at Aldi

Beers from two Fife breweries have been handpicked by ALDI to feature in the retailer’s 14th Scottish Beer Festival.

Extra Pale Ale from Luckie Ales in Leven will join 19th Brew from Eden Mill in St Andrews on shelves in 78 stores across the country.

The initiative is expected to generate £114,000 for the 34 breweries involved.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director for ALDI in Scotland, said: “We have once again scoured the country to bring craft beer fans the very best Scotland has to offer.

“There’s a real thirst for the country’s high-quality craft beers – and the fact we are celebrating the 14th Scottish Beer Festival highlights how popular they are with our customers. Since it launched in 2012, the festivals have generated in excess of £1.9 million worth of sales supporting Scotland’s craft breweries.