Community urge bank to restore services in village

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins has called on RBS to reverse “damaging decisions” it has made which have impacted on the region.

The bank has closed various branches throughout north east Fife in the last few years, and announced last month that it would be cutting the amount of time it spent in certain communities.

Following a meeting with business owners in the East Neuk and members of Anstruther Community Council, Mr Gethins said the bank’s decision to close its bank in the village and remove the ATM, was having a detrimental impact on trade.

He said: “It is outrageous that RBS has shown so little regard for their customers, especially small businesses, which work with cash.

“The Anstruther area also needs better broadband and mobile phone signal to enable payments to be taken by online technology. At present it is too unreliable. ATMs are vital to the local economy.”

In a letter to Mr Gethins following the meeting, community council chairman Andrew Peddie said: “I find it insulting that RBS are attempting to rebrand themselves as ‘The Bank for Scotland’ at the same time they are deserting and damaging so many rural communities.”

Mr Peddie said he has never seen the feelings of community traders “run so high” and the community wants RBS to reinstate the ATM as well as reconsider its plans to withdraw one of its two mobile visits to Anstruther.

RBS were asked for comment but did not respond before the Citizen went to press.