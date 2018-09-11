Company’s move into Glenrothes launches Fife Business Week

Fife Business Week 2018 has been launched.

An exciting new era for a traditional Fife joinery manufacturing business, TJ Ross, provided the location for the formal unveiling of this year’s event as it moved into new premises in Southfield, Glenrothes.

Fife Business Week runs from November 5-9, and offers seminars, workshops and a chance for the region’s businesses to network and showcase their successes.

It is now in its ninth year, and the 2018 programma was unveiled at TJ Ross as the company moved into its new base in Glenrothes.

The company, originally based in Strathmiglo, is specialists in double glazed, traditional, sash and case windows, bespoke curved headed windows and doors, for all styles of buildings including ones in conservation areas. It also designs and makes cabinetry, bookcases, wardrobes and bespoke staircases.

Martin Richardson bought over the family-owned business in 1992 and undertook to remain in Strathmiglo where most of the workforce was based.

He extended the Strathmiglo facility, but the business quickly outgrew it – prompting a move to Glenrothes.

Mr Richardson said “We have fought hard to keep the traditional manufacturing at the core of the business while embracing modern technology.

”We feel our new boiler plate ‘Traditional Craft Meets Modern Performance’ describes exactly our ethos.’’

The company’s move was welcomed by business leaders.

Councillor Altany Craik, convenor of the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, said: “Inspiring and motivated businesses like TJ Ross show that Fife has much to offer and there is so much support available to help a Fife business like them to invest, grow and thrive.

“It’s fantastic that this company has been in business in Fife for 40 years,and through transforming and investing in the business, its future looks very bright. Support and guidance from Fife Council’s economic development team has also helped with upskilling of the workforce, management skills and its leadership practices. It is therefore the perfect location to launch this year’s Fife Business Week.

“This week of events is a great showcase to promote local business and their success.’’

The theme for this year’s programme of events is “Inspiring and Transforming Fife’s Businesses.”

The week of action will focus on key issues that are impacting e entrepreneurs, business start-ups and employers with fresh insights into workforce development, advanced manufacturing, finance and strategy and digital connectivity.

Hosted by the council’s economic development team and Business Gateway team, Fife Business Week will launch its full calendar of events at the end of September.

For more information, go HERE www.fifebusinessweek.co.uk

