Concern that plans will turn historic Fife building into part of a ‘housing estate’

A housing developer, who wants to transform a historic building into residential accommodation, is under fire by a community council.

Byzantian Developments have lodged plans with Fife Council’s planning department to rebuild the fire-damaged Leslie House.

The plans revealed that 17 flats would be built during the conversion, and that a further nine would be provided in a standalone development nearby, in addition to eight houses in the grounds.

However, an objection by Leslie Community Council feared that the development, along with another which has received planning consent, would simply create a housing estate.

In the letter, the CC remarked: “Leslie Community Council is very keen to see Leslie House restored and occupied. However, it is our view that this application will bury Leslie House in a housing estate.

“In order to maintain the stately presentation of Leslie House, it is our view it must sit in its own grounds where it can command the area. It is this type of application that Leslie Community Council have been hoping would be brought forwards, rather than a ‘housing estate’ with Leslie House a token feature.”

The house, badly damaged by fire in 2009, was purchased by Byzantian from another property company, who in turn had purchased it from the Church of Scotland.

The application has yet to be considered by the full planning committee and no date has been set for this to take place.