Concerns raised over traffic issues in Glenrothes town centre

Councillors have raised traffic concerns as the latest phase of the Glenrothes District Heating Scheme moved into the Queensgate industrial estate.

The estate, which houses McDonald’s and ASDA, is routinely congested in the evening rush hour, with queues often spilling onto the main road.

The latest work will see sections of the busy road closed off between September and January and it is feared this may exacerbate the present issues, especially at the peak time of use between 5pm and 7pm.

Cllr Altany Craik said: “McDonald’s worries me in terms of traffic.

READ MORE: New McDonalds Drive Thru planned for Glenrothes

“It takes a while for people to cotton on, it could be a disaster.”

However, councillors were assured that signs had been put in place and that it was business as usual for the surrounding businesses.

Councillors were also assured that there was scope for weekend and evening work, should the programme of work begin to run behind schedule.

The scheme involves the construction of a district heat network and back up energy centre.

You might also be interested in:

Driver guilty of causing cyclist’s death

3 month wait as car ‘too new for spare parts’

Raith prepared to bide time in search for right manager

This will supply sustainable low carbon heat to a mix of industrial, commercial, community and domestic properties in the centre of Glenrothes, as well as to the Fife House complex and other corporate buildings.

The scheme will aid economic regeneration and new business investment in central Glenrothes, creating opportunity for future phases of the network.