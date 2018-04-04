Council calls on Dunnes Stores to help attract new tenant

Fife Council has called on Dunnes Stores to help it attract a new tenant to its former Glenrothes premises, following its closure last month.

Dunnes Stores closed its Kingdom Centre branch last month, leaving one of the largest shop premises in the area vacant.

Councillor Altany Craik is urging Dunnes Stores to work with the local authority and the Kingdom Centre’s owners to help attract a new tenant to the site.

Councillor Craik, convener of the Economy, Tourism, Strategic Planning & Transportation Committee, said: “Glenrothes offers a great opportunity for new and expanding businesses to locate and thrive.

“Hailed as the town of the future when it was planned in 1948, a host of town centre developments are now underway to benefit Fifers and create new jobs.

“The vacant store, held by Dunnes on a long lease, is a prime site, and offers a first-class investment opportunity to provide a new major store for the Kingdom Centre.

“That is why I have written to Frank Dunne, managing director of Dunnes, to ask the chain to join forces to support us in marketing the flagship unit.

“Fife Council is calling on Dunnes to help deliver an innovative joint marketing campaign to find a new anchor tenant for the Kingdom Centre, to ensure that centre’s vibrancy is maintained and further boost and regenerate the town centre.”

Irish retailer Dunnes Stores is closing all its Scottish shops over six months.