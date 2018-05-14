Councillor calls on banks to set up Cupar marketplace

A Cupar councillor has called for banks to set up a marketplace in the town for general services.

The call, made by Cllr Margaret Kennedy, follows the closure of the town’s Royal Bank of Scotland branch in 2017.

She told the Herald: “I have felt frustrated for some time that our banks have not had their methodology of delivery challenged or indeed internally reconsidered with any transparency.

“My view is that there should be a marketplace in our towns where banks can maintain a presence together which would be beneficial to those customers who prefer or need a face to face service.”

Cllr Kennedy met with the regional community manager from RBS this week, to discuss the current mobile service and her marketplace idea.

She said she was also pleased to see how much the mobile bank was being used.

“The whole time the mobile bank was in place there was a queue,” she said. “The staff who were very supportive and helpful indicated that Cupar did have steady business. Whilst good customer care is provided for those who are unable physically to get up into the vehicle I have sought more information on the possibility of a lift on the vehicle, which I believe is on some of them.”

She added: “I was also really pleased to hear that my market place desire with regards banking generally seems to resonate with some of their internal thinking. I hope that it is addressed for the good of wider town centre survival.”