Cupar businesswoman in line for award

The owner and manager of Cupar business The Rings has been selected as a finalist at the Business Women Scotland (BWS) Women in Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2018.

Moira Henderson is a finalist in the Most Accessible Venue/Hotel for Disability Requirements category.

The awards features ten categories, with the winners announced on May 17.

BWS founding director Lynne Kennedy said: “Moira is not only an inspiring and most worthy finalist, but also a brilliant example of, and role model for, women already in the industry as well as those considering a career in the sector and we wish her the very best of luck for the awards.”