Cupar to be part of digital pilot

A new project is to launch in Cupar – which will see it becoming the first Digital Improvement District in Scotland.

In 2017, Scotland’s Towns Partnership appointed contractors on Scotland’s Digital Towns Programme. They were tasked with helping more than 20 towns, cities and Business Improvement Districts consider options for the best deployment of sustainable digital support.

The Cupar pilot – funded by the Scottish Government together with Digital Scotland and Fife Council - is one of a number of initiatives under the Government’s Digital Towns Programme.

Alison Strachan of ABCD is delighted, saying: “Cupar is unique in terms of its geography and heritage, yet typical of many smaller towns across Scotland.

“As with many, we’re facing challenges from a changing high street, out of town and online shopping as well as the threats and opportunities afforded by the ways we are all changing how we engage and interact digitally.”

Alison adds: “We’re thrilled to be chosen as a pilot for Scotland’s – and the UK’s – first digital improvement district.”

Phil Prentice, Chief Officer of STP, explains: “In 2017, we ran a programme that engaged with more than 20 destinations across the country. We asked what they needed to best help their communities –and the delivery of integrated digital was at the forefront.

“This is a unique project. We’re very excited to be at the leading edge of how towns and cities are looking to support multiple audiences through best use of digital.”