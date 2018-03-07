Delight as Leven firms scoop awards

Four Leven businesses were among the winners at the Fife Retail Business Awards this week.

The Lemon Tree coffee shop, MeganM Fit, Kristen’s Salon Therapies and Elite Nails by Jacquie collected awards at the ceremony, which was held at the Keavil House Hotel.

The winners will all be involved in the grand final in June.

Karen Donaldson, who owns the Lemon Tree with husband Neil, collected the award for Best Cafe. She said: “It’s amazing, especially considering we have not been open two years and that the public voted for us. It was a good night for Leven, as well as us individually.”

Megan Murrie, owner of MeganM Fit, winner of Best Fitness Business, only opened her gym on Wellesley Road in January.

“I didn’t expect to win having just opened,” she said. “We were over the moon. There were a few happy tears.”

Jacqueline Moffat, owner of Elite Nails By Jacquie, which won Best Leven Business, said: “To win the Leven award was amazing.

“It’s only been open one year and we’ve won!”

And Kristen Percival, owner of Kristen’s Salon Therapies, winner of Best Health & Wellbeing Business, said: “We were a bit overwhelmed. It was a really big surprise.”