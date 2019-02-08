Early learning roadshow to visit Kirkcaldy

A roadshow targeting career changers is visiting Kirkcaldy’s Mercat Shopping Centre as part of it’s tour of Scotland.

It’s part of an Early Learning and Childcare recruitment campaign to drive awareness of a career in childcare, at a time of year when people are most likely to consider changing their job.

A new phase of the national recruitment campaign “A Job And A Joy” has launched to emphasise the rewarding, enjoyable and meaningful nature of a job in childcare.

The stands are visiting train stations, supermarkets and shopping centres nationwide to give people the opportunity to find out more about working in childcare.

Maree Todd, Minister for Childcare and Early Years, said: “Working with children is varied, enjoyable and meaningful, and this is the focus of our “A Job And A Joy” campaign.

“We know that when people consider changing career, achieving a good work life balance is essential alongside rewarding work.

“Working in childcare is an extremely rewarding role and there are plenty of opportunities available across the country.

“We hope the roadshow which is visiting Mercat Shopping Centre and supported by local childcare ambassadors to provide a real insight into a job that’s also a joy, will inform and inspire local career changers to find out more and consider working in the sector.”

Kyle Izatt, Early Learning and Childcare ambassador from the Westfield Family Nurture Centre based in Cupar, will be on hand to chat to the public about his first-hand experience of working in Childcare.

He said: “I’m really excited to be supporting the campaign to share with the public what a career in Early Learning and Childcare involves.

“For me, the most satisfying part of my job is watching the children grow and develop.

“We create a positive learning environment and show the children to believe in themselves, it’s amazing to watch them start their early education.”

The “A Job And A Joy” stand will be in the Mercat on Saturday, February 9.