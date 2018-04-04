East Neuk businesses to discuss impact of new Dundee V&A

An event is being held to discuss how businesses in the East Neuk can benefit from the opening of the V&A Museum in Dundee.

The East Neuk Local Tourism Association is having its spring meeting on Wednesday, April 4, at Anstruther Town Hall.

The meeting will take place between 6.30-7pm.

Jane Ferguson from the V&A Museum, and Karen Tocher from Exploring Eastern Scotland initiative, will talk about how area businesses can prepare for and benefit from the new museum.

If you interested in attending send your RSVP to enlta@yahoo.com or telephone 01333 310063.

The cost is £5 per person.