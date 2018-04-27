Eden Mill launches first St Andrews dram in over a century

A local distillery has launched the first whisky created in St Andrews in 160 years.

Eden Mill is toasting the milestone malt by giving fans a chance to own a piece of history with the release of 3800 20cl bottles.

The series includes seven single malt whisky expressions, each the result of experimental small-batch distilling.

The release marks the first time whisky has been distilled in the region for nearly 160 years, when the Haig family owned the Seggie Distillery until it closed in 1860.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, said: “St Andrews has a rich history when it comes to whisky, and now we’re picking it up where it left off – on the site of the old Seggie Distillery that Eden Mill now stands on.

“Each expression in the Hip Flask Series contains liquid matured in what we call ‘honey casks’ – first-fill and virgin oak casks that we’ve hand-selected. As each cask only holds a small amount of liquid, releasing smaller bottles of each is a way for as many whisky fans as possible to discover a taste of what’s to come.

“The Hip Flask Series is about applying the pioneering and experimental nature synonymous with Eden Mill to single malt whisky, showing the power of trying different grains, processes, maturation techniques and woods to highlight what you can do differently within the realm of single malt Scotch whisky.”