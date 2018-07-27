End of an era for town bakers after 60 years

Stuart’s Bakers is to close in Glenrothes ending over 60 years of trading in the town centre.

The Albany Gate store will conduct it’s last day of trading tomorrow (Saturday), bringing to a close one of the longest running businesses in the town, spanning three generations.

Keith Stuart, managing director of the Fife-based firm said it was “remarkably sad” to be closing after so long but added that the decision was inevitable due to the planned demolition of Albany Gate and the adjoining former Co-op store building later this year.

“We are the sole tenant in that unit so that shows you how long we’ve been there, so it’s very sad to be pulling out, but our hands are effectively tied.

“The centre owners served notice on us because of the impending redevelopment of the area and we’ve not been able to come to an agreement over a possible relocation into the Kingdom Centre,” Keith explained.

“My grandfather opened the shop at the time of Albany Gate being built in the early 1960s, it certainly feels like an end of an era, my father is gutted to be honest.

“Thankfully the closure will not result in any job losses - of the five staff we have there, four will be employed elsewhere in the business and one has decided to retire.”

In a statement on social media the company added: “We would like to thank all our customers who have supported us for the last 60 plus years. Albany Gate has been a stronghold of our business for three generations. Whilst this is a sad occasion we still have our shop up in the Glamis Centre, Pitteuchar. Once again thank you for your loyal custom.”

Demolition work in Albany gate is expected to begin in September.