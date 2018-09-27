Excitement as new B&M opens in Kirkcaldy

A big queue of customers were waiting to get into the new Kirkcaldy B&M store when it opened at 9am this morning.

A line of around 50 people formed outside the former Toys R Us unit at Fife Central Retail Park to watch Fife Provost Jim Leishman cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the new shop which will employ around 50 staff.

This is the second B&M shop in the town, with the other at the west end of the High Street also employing around 50 workers.

Welcoming the shop, Provost Leishman said it was great to see more new businesses opening in the town. And the kind-hearted councillor passed on a hamper presented to him by staff to the first customer through the door, Sharon Reynolds.

Staff also gave out sweeties to the customers as they went through the doors.

Tumong Edwards, our Maggie’s centre’s fundraising manager was also at the opening to represent the cancer caring charity which was chosen to receive a festive hamper as well as £250 of vouchers which will be used for the centre’s fundraising activities.

She said: “It was very generous of B&M to choose Maggie’s as the recipient and we look forward to working with them in future.”

Lyn Walker, the new store manager, added: “We have had a great turn out for the opening with the store being very busy. The feedback has been great from customers,

“I would also like to say big thank you to Maggie’s Centre who helped us open up the store. We are looking forward to continued success in Fife.”