Fife baker scoops two major prizes at Glasgow awards ceremony

Fisher & Donaldson of Cupar has scooped two major prizes at the 2018 Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.

The bakery won the regional winner award in the bread category for its Dr Floyd Loaf.

It also picked up the regional silver award in the scone category for its fruit scone.

Director Eric Milne said: “We are extremely pleased to be recognised as one of Scotland’s best bakers.

“We take our business very seriously and use traditional methods and craft skills to deliver quality every time.

“But we could not have come this far in the competition without the votes of our customers, thank you.”

Owner of award-winning Little Venice Cake Company, Mich Turner MBE, who presented Fisher & Donaldson with its awards, said: “It has given me great pleasure to be involved in the competition again this year.

“There have been some fantastic entries and all the prizes I have handed out to bakers have been worthy in every way. I wish all our winners well in the coming year.”

More than 22,000 votes were received for customers’ favourite bakery products across the morning rolls, scones, individual cakes, savouries, biscuits, breads and celebration cake categories.

In May, more than 850 of the most popular products in the land were delivered to Dunfermline for scrutiny by a panel of 50 expert and independent judges led by baking expert, Robert Ross.

The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards is organised by Scottish Bakers.