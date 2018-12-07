Fife brewery fails in bid to create events space

An application to set up an events venue in a brewery in the East Neuk of Fife has been refused.

Ovenstone 109, in Pittenweem, had applied for an application to create an events space in their microbrewery, to use as a function venue for up to 300 people.

They currently offer tours, on and off-licence sales and can hold events for up to 50 people. They will also be holding a Hogmanay Ceilidh this year.

The site was originally an engineering works, which created the system that recovered rocket fuel from space shuttle rockets and carried out engineering works in the Cornish sea salt factory.

After business slowed, the company tried to sell up, but had no viable buyers. The owners then started a brewery to sustain the business.

With the encouragement of locals, Overstone 109 wanted to create an events venue within the building.

But the application was refused by Fife Council due to road safety concerns and concerns over the level of noise such an establishment might create.

Planning officers told the brewers that they had failed to demonstrate that the development could be used for events without local residents being exposed to unacceptable levels of noise and odour.

They were also told that the junction access would not allow safe entry and exit from the venue due to “permanent features outwith the applicant’s control”.

Emma Oneill , Local Democracy Reporting Service