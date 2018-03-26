Fife brewery wins gold at SIBA Independent Beer Awards

Eden Mills has taken home Gold in the Scottish craft keg category of the SIBA Independent Beer Awards 2018.

The brewery based in Guardbridge, won the award for its Shipwreck beer.

Judged by brewers and industry experts and organised by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) at their flagship BeerX event in Liverpool, the awards run across a huge range of beer style categories – from porter and stout to lager and pale ale.

Buster Grant, SIBA chairman, a brewer himself at Brecon Brewing in Wales, congratulated the winners on their huge achievement.

He said: “Quality beer in keg is growing hugely in popularity and we have seen the keg competition go from strength to strength in recent years, with this year’s competition being of an extremely high standard. I would like to congratulate all of the winners recommend beer drinkers keep an eye out for these fantastic brews!”