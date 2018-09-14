Fife bus driver named best in the UK

A Fife bus driver has been named Bus Driver of the Year at the national finals in Blackpool.

Ian Field, who works at St Andrews garage, was among five Stagecoach employees to finish in the top 10 best drivers at the competition, fighting off another 91 entrants for the top accolade.

Ian (39) is the third Stagecoach employee to win the title in the past six years received trophies and cash prizes after being named the competition’s overall winner as well as the best driver in Scotland and the highest rated driver.

Ian has worked for Stagecoach for 10 years. He scored an incredible 1528 points out of a possible 1770.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when they announced I had won. I was so shocked but incredibly happy. It was a very challenging competition but it was a great experience and I really enjoyed it.

“I absolutely love driving a bus. It’s been great to receive such support from friends and colleagues. I’d like to thank everyone at Stagecoach who helped me get to the finals and the competition organisers as well.”

A total of 26 Stagecoach drivers took part in the national finals, after securing their places following tough regional heats across the UK.

Managing director of Stagecoach East Scotland, Paul Thomas, said: “I am incredibly proud that Ian has been named as UK Bus Driver of the Year. The competition was fierce and it’s great to know that one of our drivers from East Scotland is the best in the country.”

Robert Andrew, MD of Stagecoach Bus in Scotland, said: “A massive congratulations to all of the Stagecoach employees who reached the national finals.

“These fantastic results are a testament to the skills of our drivers and the training they have received and further demonstrate that Stagecoach produces professional and skilful drivers across the country.”

During the competition the 91 drivers from bus operators across the UK undertook a series of driving tests in a bid to win the Bus Driver of the Year title.

Drivers are required to drive on a simulated route which can include any of the hazards normally encountered during their working day. The test is completed on both private and public roads and, as in ordinary operations, drivers are required to keep to schedule.

All competitors are also required to complete a combined written test on the Highway Code and Driver CPC Knowledge.