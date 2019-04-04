Fife Business Awards: Kirkcaldy hairdresser wins top people award

A leading Kirkcaldy hairdresser has picked up another major award.

Byron Hairdressing triumphed at the 2019 Fife Business Awards, held at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, last week.

It was one of 12 category winners.

Byron, based in Alexandra Street, won the ‘Excellence In People Development’ (up to 20 employees) category which was sponsored by Henderson Loggie.

The judges praised the business for going beyond product knowledge to ensure its staff were the best they could be.

They said: “Byron has a comprehensive programme to identify and deliver training and development for the company and staff.

“This goes beyond product knowledge training one would expect in any salon and is focused on ensuring the company can offer structured career development for its staff, which drives excellent staff and customer retention.”

You may also be interested in:

Man in hospital after car crashes through wall in Kirkcaldy

Man jailed for stealing Christmas charity cash from Hayfield Community Centre

Man abandons cat and kittens in Fife pet shop