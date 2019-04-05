Fife Business Awards: Signwriting business adds another top award

A Fife company which has made its mark with innovative design work has scooped a top award.

John Young Signs was among the category winners at the 2019 Fife Business Awards, held at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, last week.

It won the ‘Excellence in Creativity & Innovation’ category which was sponsored by Condies.

The Cowdenbeath based company was formed by John who has over 25 years experience in the field of signwriting.

The judges were impressed by the business.

They stated: “John Young Signs has developed innovative new products with the potential to transform the business and take it into entirely new and very lucrative UK and global markets.

“This has been accompanied by a major internal reorganisation and recruitment programme designed to embed creativity and ‘can do’ thinking within the firm.”