Fife Business Awards: Surprise inspiration awards for two businesses

Two Fife businesses have been honoured with special inspiration awards.

The surprise presentations came at the 2019 Fife Business Awards, held at Rothes Halls last week.

Over 350 people packed the venue to see 12 category winners recognised – but there were two other awards announced on the night.

They went to Gail Cadogan, who runs My Cherry Pie shop in Kirkcaldy’s High Street, and Lesley Reid, who is at the helm of Fife-based online business Willow & Plum Soap Co.

Alan Mitchell, chief executive, Fife Chamber of Commerce, organisers of the event, said: “While a lot of planning went into the innovations in this year’s event, the Inspiration Awards were very much a spur of the moment decision in response to hearing two incredibly talented and passionate people.

“The reaction of all the judges was that while other finalists could demonstrate more quantifiable business success right now, Lesley and Gail would surely be Fife Business Award winners soon, and their blend of business acumen and business ethics should be recognised now to inspire others.”

Gail opened the doors to My Cherry Pie over 12 months ago.

It sells original handmade copper enamel and silver jewellery as well as trinket dishes, bowls and soy-waxed candles.

Gail, who does commissions and worked online before opening her town centre base, also sells items from 15 local artists.

Willow & Plum Soap Co is a wife and husband team, Lesley and Alan. It makes skin friendly and earth-loving soap, from a workshop in the Fife countryside.

Using the centuries-old process of soap making, it sources ingredients as locally as possible, from Fife grown lavender and eucalyptus, to hand-picked sea kelp.

Everything throughout the manufacturing process is done with the planet in mind, like recycling old furniture to make soap moulds and always being vegan friendly and palm oil free.