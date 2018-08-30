Fife Business Awards unveil new look for 2019

Fife Business Awards have launched with a new streamlined structure to make it easier than ever to enter.

The long established event celebrates everything that is fantastic about the Kingdom’s business community.

Allan Mitchell, Fife Chamber of Commercce (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

For Alan Mitchell, chief executive of Fife Chamber of Commerce – the organisation behind the awards – the aim is to make the awards more open and relevant, and easier to enter, than ever before.

He is convinced Fife has successful businessess which should be celebrated and recognised as loudly as possible.

“Too often the amazing achievements of Fife’s businesses are underplayed,” he said.

“It is time instead to applaud Fife successes not hide them away, and I encourage all to either apply themselves or make a nomination.”

The awards have long been part of the region’s business calendar, and have been back under the chamber’s wing since 2012.

And this year marks the single biggest shake-up.

Entering the awards has, in the past, been a big ask of companies often hard pressed for time and resource, and based around presentations – which aren’t everyone’s forte – and detailed written submissions.

The chamber wants to sweep that to one aside and bring in a more informal, relaxed style which opens up the event’s appeal to everyone from the smallest to the largest companies.

For the first time, the process can be done online.

And since Fife companies don’t always shout about achievements, nominations can come from third parties to ensure their successes are still recognised and celebrated.

Alan said: “Fife is privileged to have such a diverse range of outstanding local businesses operating across all sectors of trade, commerce and not-for-profit, all of which are striving for excellence and success. It is this passion and dedication that we look to recognise and reward through Fife Business Awards.

“I am so proud to announce that for 2019 the awards are evolving and introducing a number of changes; the application process will be easier and more worthwhile; new categories are being introduced to reflect previously neglected sectors, and our lavish awards evening will better reflect the illustrious success of our winners and finalists, whilst remaining an exciting evening for all attending.”

Entries are now open and run until mid October.

And next month heralds the launch of several ‘In The Know’ workshops – informal events designed to encourage businesses to come along, hear from past winners, meet the judges and find out what they are looking for in nominations, and be inspired to take part.

The first workshop is being hosted by the Fife Free Press at our offices in Carlyle House, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, September 18.

The early evening gathering will hear from former winners as well as the chamber’s CEO – and there is an opportunity to visit our newsroom.

The workshop is part of the Fife Free Press’ contribution as media partners to the 2019 event.

A host of long-established businessses are also on board as category sponsors.

Added Alan: “Some of the Kingdom’s most respected businesses – Exxon Mobil, Kettle Produce, Semefab, Thomson Cooper, Ingenico, Diageo and Condies – are already demonstrating their support for Fife by sponsoring an award category.

“And we are delighted that we will be continuing our association with the Fife Economy Partnership through the awards.

“For them and many others, the awards are already a cornerstone in the Fife business calendar but I want even more businesses to embrace them and take part.

“All of the changes that we have made are designed for that purpose.”

To find out more, please visit, www.fifebusinessawards.com