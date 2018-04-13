Fife businesses shortlisted for Independent Retail Awards

A number of Fife businesses have been shortlisted for this year’s Scottish Independent Retail Awards.

The finalists have been revealed after nominations from across Scotland came in in a bid to highlight the contribution and value of independent retailers to the communities they operate in.

The awards aim to showcase the diversity of the retail industry as well as the entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen which lies behind the success.

The Fife finalists are 4eyedimensions, Kirkcaldy (Bespoke Retailer of the Year); Kartel Scotland, St Andrews (Fashion/Accessories Retailer of the Year); PLM Optometrists, Kirkcaldy (Opticians of the Year); Spokes Cycles, St Andrews (Cycle Retailer of the Year); ACA Sports Limited, Kirkcaldy (Independent Sports Retailer of the Year); Macauley’s Fruit & Veg, Burntisland (Fresh Produce Provider of the Year); Premier Smeaton Stores, Kirkcaldy (Convenience Retailer of the Year); The Pet Shop (Independent Pet Supplies Store of the Year); The Cafe at Number 16, Aberdour (Coffee Shop of the Year); Nicola’s Cupcake Cafe, Kinghorn (Coffee Shop of the Year); Robertson’s Coffee Shop, Kirkcaldy (Coffee Shop of the Year); Grill 48, Dunfermline (Eatery of the Year); Koku Shi, Kirkcaldy (Eatery of the Year); Lory Lous Hairdressing, Glenrothes (Hair & Beauty Salon of the Year); Sanctuary Hair and Beauty, Dunfermline (Hair & Beauty Salon of the Year) and The Madhouse Bakery, Glenrothes (Bakery of the Year).

Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Organic, the organisers of the awards, said: “The Scottish Independent Retail Awards have always been testament to the fact that independent businesses are the very backbone of the country’s economy.

“We also think that far too often, the hard work of retail owners and workers is disregarded and we hope that the awards ceremony is a platform to highlight that their achievement doesn’t go unnoticed.”

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 17.