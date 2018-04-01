Fife butcher recognised for dementia-friendly shop

A butcher in Fife has been praised for the steps it has taken to make it’s shop dementia-friendly.

The Fife Butchers in the Kingdom Shopping Centre has been recognised for steps it has taken to ensure customers living with a diagnosis of dementia feel safe and secure when visiting the shop.

Presented with a Dementia Friendly Window sticker, the local butcher shop is now one of 10 businesses and organisations to get behind the local initiative.

The Dementia Friendly Glenrothes project is a partnership between the Health and Social Care Partnership, the Glenrothes Area Committee, Fife Council and Alzheimer Scotland which aims to support people with dementia to remain a valued part of their community.

Elena Bowles, Fife Butchers manager, said: “Our shop is a family orientated business and we apply the same philosophy to our customers. We want everyone to have an enjoyable shopping experience as possible.

“After taking part an hour-long dementia friends information session we have made some improvements to our business including changes to our signage and exterior lightening and to our customer service approach. The changes help our store to be inclusive and welcoming for everyone including those living with dementia and their family or carers.”

Ruth McCabe, Dementia Friendly project manager, added: “By becoming a dementia friendly business staff now have the awareness and confidence to help make a difference to their customers who are in need of extra support.”