Fife butchers celebrate sausage success

Two Levenmouth butchers are celebrating after winning prizes for their products at the 2018 Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

Derek McMahon of R T Stuart Ltd, won gold for his pork, leek and ginger sausage and silver for sweet chilli & Irn Bru sausages, pork, cheese & bacon sausages, and pork, cheese & chive Sausages.

Meanwhile, W F Stark of Buckhaven, won gold for its pork, carrot & coriander sausage and silver for lorne sausage.

The butchers’ sausages were submitted for grilling by experts at an evaluation held at Forth Valley College last month.

The results were announced at the Craft Butchers regional meeting held at the Dewars Centre in Perth on September 20.

You might also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy’s new B&M store opens on Thursday

Cala Homes lodge fresh appeal to Aberdour planning rejection

John McGlynn delighted to be back in Raith Rovers hot seat

The awards attracted entries from 276 butchers across Scotland.

Jill Bartlett of The Dalesman Group, said: “Britons ate an extra 25 million of sausages over the past year with speciality sausages undoubtedly a key driver in the revival of the great British banger.”

Paul Boyle, president of the Scottish Craft Butchers, added: “All butchers think we make the best products but it is not until you pitch them against others that you find out just how good they really are.

“To win awards in this evaluation is a great honour for the recipients because the standards are high and by highlighting the best available this serves as an important signpost for sausage lovers on the quest for the best.

“I hope that all recipients of awards attract new and repeat business.”