Fife caravan park to be extended

Fife Council planners have approved plans submitted by Clayton Caravan Park for a new leisure centre.

It will include a swimming pool, spa, sauna, gymnasium and cafe.

An outdoor adventure playground and new car parks will also be created as part of the project.

In recent years Clayton Caravan Park, situated between Cupar and St Andrews, has grown to become one of the largest holiday parks in the country.

