Fife castle wins best wedding venue award

Myres Castle has been crowned the winner of the The Best Wedding Venue at the prestigious UK Heritage Awards 2018.

The awards were handed out at an exclusive ceremony celebrating the best heritage experiences and places to stay in the UK, hosted at Goldsmith’s Hall in London, earlier this month.

Myres Castle is a family home in Fife and was recognised by the judges for their aim to combine impeccable service with the relaxed feeling of staying with friends.

The castle dates back to the 1530s with outstanding formal gardens and 10 en-suite bedrooms with additional space in the gate lodge.

Owners Henry and Amanda Barge said: “We are so thrilled to have been awarded such a special UK Heritage award. It means so much to all the team here at Myres who put so much effort into creating exceptional weekend weddings. We want to continue being able to offer couples and their families a wedding just the way they want them.

“We love that they can style their time here any way they want – mixing old and new to create a truly memorable and unique celebration.”

The UK Heritage Awards are arranged by the UK’s leading heritage, tourism and destination marketing company, Visit Heritage, publisher of Hudson’s and Signpost.