Fife chip shop in line for national award

A Thornton fish and chip shop has been named one of the best in the Scotland and shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The Fish Hoose is one of six north of the border to be up for the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award at the 2019 National Fish and Chip Awards.

The shops are judged on sustainability, menu innovation, catering for special dietary requirements, customer service and marketing.

Over the coming weeks the shops will undergo a further phase of mystery diner judging inspections in order to whittle the top 60 down to a top 20 listing, then a top 10 shortlist, before the final stage of judging in London in January 2019.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive officer at Seafish, said: “This award category showcases the leading fish and chip takeaways across the land, the shops that we all love to buy our fish supper from. The calibre of finalists in this year’s top 60 is extremely high and provides a true representation of the quality found within the fish and chip sector, perfectly summing up why British fish and chips are, and will always be, the best in the world. Why not take a trip to your nearest contender to see how you rate it?”

The winner of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 31st anniversary ceremony in London on January 24.