Fife College student Blair wins apprentice of the year award

Fife Council reinforced its track record of excellence in its training of young people when one of its rising stars was named as the winner of the Scottish electrical sector’s Apprentice of the Year award.

Blair Hendry took the SJIB/Edmundson Apprentice of the Year 2018 title at a prestigious ceremony at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow, hosted by SELECT, the campaigning trade body for the electrical industry in Scotland.

A Fife Council apprentice also won the award in 2013.

Blair (22), who works out of the Glenrothes depot, beat off competition from hundreds of other young hopefuls who are making their mark in the highly technical sector.

He said: “It’s a great honour at being recognised in this way.

“My employer, Fife Council, has always been supportive and encouraging in my apprenticeship and I am excited about working in a technologically developing sector which will allow me to put my skills to good use.”

Fiona Harper, secretary of the SJIB said: “Young people are the future of the electrotechnical industry and it is vital that we make sure we have a healthy pipeline of talent coming through.

“Fife Council has been a keen supporter of our apprenticeship programme and Blair is an inspiring example for ambitious people looking for a career in a great industry.”

The Apprentice of the Year award encourages and rewards electrical apprentices who have demonstrated that they have attained the highest standard of academic and technical competence and displayed excellent personal qualities in their education and training.

Fiona added: “With the support of their employers, trainers and SECTT, these young people have worked hard to become fully qualified electricians, enabling them to carry out electrical work in a safe and competent manner.”