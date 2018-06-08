Fife eatery named best fish and chip restaurant in Scotland

A Cupar cafe has been named the best fish and chip restaurant in Scotland for the second year in a row.

The Central Cafe claimed the title at the Scottish Retail Business Awards 2018, defeating competition from across Scotland.

Judging was based on online customer nominations and mystery shop visits, along with a personal interview with the judges during normal opening hours.

Speaking after receiving the award, Paul Caira, from the Central Cafe, said: “My staff and I have worked so hard this year to continually look for ways to improve what we do. We put our valued customers at the very heart of our business – something the Caira family has done for the past three generations since my grandfather established a fish and chip shop in London before moving to Fife after World War II. So while you could say this award recognises the constant evolution and innovation since I opened up in Cupar, the Cairas have been delighting customers for decades.

“Our focus on great food, fantastic service and value for money is what makes our customers come back. Their patronage is appreciated.”