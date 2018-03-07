Fife escapes New Look shop closures

High Street fashion retailer New Look is set to close 60 stores – but Fife is set to escape the axe.

The region has five outlets, and they have all avoided the hit list.

The closures are part of a rescue package to avoid the business going into administration.

The closures will result in the loss of almost 1000 jobs across the UK.

Among the Scottish shops closing are ones in Aberdeen, Dundee, Ocean terminal in Edinburgh, and Glasgow’s Buchanan Street.

But New Look’s stores in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Leven, Glenrothes and St Andrews have been spared and will continue to operate.

The cull still needs the approval of creditors.