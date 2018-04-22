Fife estate agent reveals new partnership with Age Concern

A local estate agents has announced a new partnership which will benefit a Glenrothes charity.

First for Homes will make a donation to Age Concern Glenrothes for each home it sells, as well as offering additional support.

Joanne England, from First for Homes, said: “Allan England and the First for Homes team are delighted to support a local charity in this innovative way.

“Like many others we share a real concern for older people living in our community who are vulnerable and lonely.

“Now that we are established it is great to be in a position to help and know that our support will help people locally.”

The support has been welcomed by Age Concern Glenrothes chair Alan Seath: “The success of local businesses such as the award-winning First for Homes is to be congratulated.

“My thanks go out to Allan and Joanne for the partnership which they have formed with ACG and I wish them continued success in the future.”

Age Concern Glenrothes is a not-for-profit organisation which provides day services for people aged 65 and over.

The group operates nine sessions per week, delivering projects such as Active Ageing, which promotes and enhances the health and wellbeing of older people, and the Iris Group, a service for people with dementia.