Fife finalists in Scottish SME Business Awards

Local businesses have been revealed as finalists in this year’s Scottish SME Business Awards.

Raeburn Construction, based in Mitchelston Industrial Estate, Kirkcaldy has been shortlisted in the Family Run Business of the Year category.

Meanwhile, Sterling Precision Engineering Services, which is also based at Mitchelston, has been announced as a finalist in the Business Growth of the Year category.

Other Fife firms have also been shortlisted in the awards including Ross Lamond of Bug Bakes in Wormit for Young Achiever of the Year; Blue Star in St Andrews and Bearded Basturds in Dunfermline for Small Business of the Year; Balgove Larder in St Andrews and Julia Hart Skincare Clinic in Dunfermline for Retail Business of the Year; Downfield Farm in Ladybank for Family Run Business of the Year; Scaramanga in Cupar for Unique Business of the Year; Team Challenge Company in Lochgelly for Team in Business of the Year; Daniel Gardner, of Daniel Gardner Electrical Contractor in Cupar, for Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Foodmek in Tayport is nominated in the Central category.

The owners of Raeburn Construction are delighted to have been nominated. The civil engineering groundwork company is run by Scott and Sarah Raeburn and works in collaboration with main contractors, developers and local authorities. Employing over 50 people on projects throughout the central belt of Scotland, the company has continued to grow over the last 12 years.

Owner Scott Raeburn said: “The people within Raeburn Construction are our key focus. We create an environment where employees are happy to work, and in doing so our team provide a great service to our clients who return again with future projects. We are looking forward to attending the awards and supporting the fundraising for “Make a Wish Foundation.”

The ceremony will take place on April 17 at Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza hotel.