Fife firm celebrates four years in business

Cleaning company, Blue Star St Andrews is celebrating four years in business.

Owner David Rundle cannot believe how far Blue Star has come since starting out as a cleaning company in 2014 – branching out into Home Help Services in 2015 and then launching a range of eco-cleaning products in 2017.

David still has the same amount of passion that he had when the company started in 2014 and still ensures that he meets every single customer before any services are delivered – whilst Blue Star has grown year on year it is extremely important to still have that personal element.

David said: “Our loyal customers and hardworking staff have made the business what it is today, so it really has been a massive team effort that we are here celebrating our fourth anniversary.”

2017 has been an amazing year for Blue Star, not only did they move into new premises on Largo Road, St Andrews, have a complete re-brand and launch eco-cleaning products but they were shortlisted as finalists in Family Business of the Year at the Courier Business Awards 2017 and also New Business Start Up at the Kingdom FM awards 2017.

This year also started out well for the company – it was picked by Theo Paphitis as a winner in his Small Business Sunday on Twitter.

Not only did this mean that Theo retweeted to his 500,00 followers about Blue Stars eco-cleaning products but David got to meet Theo himself at the SBS Event in Birmingham,

Blue Star then went on to win Best Service Business at the Fife Retail Business Awards 2018 and now have the chance of becoming the overall winner at the Grand Final in June.

Visit www.scotlandsbusinessawards.co.uk/final-2018/ to cast your vote.