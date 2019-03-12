Fife firm says apprenticeships are vital to industry

DPS Group has revealed its biggest commitment to apprenticeships yet, as the Glenrothes-based firm celebrates Apprenticeship Week.

DPS, a provider of smart solutions to manufacturing industries, now employs seven Modern Apprentices, one Adult Apprentice (over 25) and two Foundation Apprentices which enables apprentice places for those still in school education.

DPS has a long, proud history of supporting apprentices, having employed 28 over the last 16 years. Every apprentice has been offered a full-time role at the end of their training.

DPS Group director Colin Burnett said: “We are proud to have helped so many apprentices built a career in our industry. After all these years our commitment has never been stronger.

“We want to give young people in Fife an opportunity to build a career they can be proud of. The fact we’ve offered a full-time role to every person that completed their programme with us, is evidence of how important apprenticeships are to our industry.

“The nature of our apprenticeships is changing significantly from when I started out in this industry. Smart digital solutions are central to solving the productivity challenge that manufacturing faces right now. Our latest apprentices will complete their training with us and be ready, perhaps unlike any generation before.”

Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP, Jenny Gilruth, visited DPS to meet apprentices.

She said: “I was absolutely delighted to visit DPS Group and to meet with the apprentices as part of apprenticeship week. DPS are a valuable employer in my constituency and it’s great news that the company now employs over 10 people as apprentices.

“Staying on at school – or going straight into further or higher education, isn’t the right pathway for everyone – that’s why apprenticeships are so important, because they provide an opportunity for employment and for training on the job. DPS Group have employed 28 apprentices since 2003 – that shows a real investment in people and I’d like to congratulate the company on all their work to support skilled employment in the Glenrothes area.”