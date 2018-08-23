Fife firms fly flag at food and drink fair

Five businesses from across Fife will represent the region at one of the UK’s biggest food and drink trade shows next month.

The Speciality and Fine Food Fair takes place at London’s Olympia from September 2-4, attracting an audience of more than 9000 with food and drink buyers looking to source the latest in speciality, artisan and fine food and drink, alongside decision makers from retail, hospitality and distribution.

The show is one of the UK’s most significant in this sector, and has been running for 19 years.

It will have a strong Fife presence thanks to the support of Food from Fife and Fife Council’s trade development programme comprise.

READ MORE Construction academy successes

Attending will be New Alliance, Monimail, wholesale distributors to the independent retail trade who also produce their own fruit juices, oatcakes and other artisan produce; Tayport Distillery; The Farmer’s Son, Auchtertool, producers of award-winning Scottish black pudding, white pudding and haggis; Puddledub, Auchtertool, which has a reputation for producing Scotland’s finest bacon and pork using only the best home reared pork; and award-winning producer. St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company, Anstruther

Will Docker, chairman of Food from Fife said: “I’m delighted to be able to support these businesses as they take their world-class produce to a wider market.

READ MORE New holiday park for Fife

“It’s heartening to see them capitalising on their membership of Food from Fife like this.

“By working with us in this way, these businesses are not just shining a light on their own produce but are acting as ambassadors for Fife’s thriving food and drink industry.”

Kecia McDougall from The Tayport Distillery said: “As a newly launched business, the guidance I received from Food from Fife was invaluable.

“Food from Fife brings together businesses all keen to help one another succeed. The funding provided by the organisation has helped us to attend exhibitions and seminars that would have been inaccessible to us as a new business. These opportunities have helped to widen our horizons enabling us to plan and improve business strategy for the future.”

Food from Fife is a not for profit company that was established in 2010 to help the diverse local food and tourism businesses work better together to grow the overall industry in Fife.

Find out more about Food from Fife and its member businesses at www.foodfromfife.co.uk